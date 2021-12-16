Big Orange holiday spirit | UT releases Smokey's Yule Log video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Looking to add a little more orange and white to the classic holiday red and green?
The University of Tennessee just released an 8-hour video called Smokey's Yule Log, and it is exactly what it sounds like.
You can enjoy sitting by a fire with the Vols' beloved bluetick coonhound for 8 hours straight.
His Power T stockings are hung by the chimney with care.
The halls are decked with orange and white.
A Big Orange Elf on the Shelf watches on a table nearby to make sure Smokey is being a good boy (we all know he is though).
The video is available on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's YouTube channel.