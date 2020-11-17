UTK Pride Center hosts virtual "Friendsgiving" meal with takeout meals

The Pride Center offered the campus community a catered takeout meal and hosted a virtual Friendsgiving happy hour on Tuesday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Everyone deserves a meal during Thanksgiving, and the Pride Center at the University of Tennessee wanted to make sure as many people as possible could enjoy good food alongside good company.

They organized a "Friendsgiving 2020" event. Normally, the Pride Center would host a potluck celebration and gather together with the campus community. However, the event was held virtually this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of a potluck they also hired a local business, Lisa Jean's/Big Fatty's Catering, to bring Thanksgiving classics to participants. People could pick up their takeout meals at the center before joining the virtual Friendsgiving on Tuesday, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m

"One in three students on UTK's campus are food-insecure, and so this is a really important event in order to serve those students who may not get a good meal around the holidays," organizers said.