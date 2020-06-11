Want to see Santa Claus? Here are ways to pay him a jolly visit during the COVID-19 pandemic

Santa is not only great with kids, but he's also tech-savvy and is practicing COVID-19 safety too, giving families options for a visit this year.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Well, not quite everywhere, but the holiday spirit is coming quickly.

There are less than 50 days until the biggest celebrity of the holiday season delivers gifts to kids everywhere.

While people won't see Santa Claus at usual events like Knoxville's tree lighting or Christmas parade, since both canceled, there are still a lot of ways to see Saint Nick this year.

IN-PERSON

Several businesses have socially distanced Santa visits, where the jolly man will wait to hear what kids want for Christmas.

Starting November 7 at Bass Pro shops, a masked-up Santa will talk with kids behind a plexiglass barrier, where families can also get photos taken.

Foothills Mall in Maryville and West Town Mall in Knoxville will both start setting up for Santa later this month.

Socially-distanced Santa arrives at West Town Mall on November 27 and will stay through Christmas Eve. Reservations are required and families can make them here.

Santa will arrive at Foothills Mall on December 5 and stay through Christmas Eve. Reservations are encouraged and you can make them here.

Kids cannot sit on Santa's lap in any of these locations, but they can still bring their wish lists and take pictures.

Professional photo sessions with distanced Santa is happening at the Museum of Appalachia on November 21 and 22. Photos by LHS Photography are $40 per family and can be purchased here.

VIRTUAL

If families want to talk to Santa without leaving the house, the City of Pigeon Forge Tourism Department has the perfect setup.

"We contacted Santa up at the North Pole and we have negotiated with him to actually do some Zoom calls with kids this Christmas so we are really excited about this project," said marketing manager Sue Carr.

Families can reserve a spot online here starting Monday. They can also request to have Santa send a special letter through the same website.

"It's just a way for us to connect hopefully those children with Santa because we want that pure Christmas experience for them," said Carr.

The Town of Farragut is also collecting letters to send to the North Pole. Kids can drop letters in Santa's mailbox at Founders Park at Campbell Station between November 24 and December 24.

If they include a return address and get your letter in before December 20, Santa may write them back!