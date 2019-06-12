WARTBURG, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Wartburg Police Department put out a warrant for the Grinch's arrest after he was seen stealing Christmas trees and other Christmas Decorations at local businesses.

Wartburg Police Department The Wartburg Police Department needs you're help! We have received several calls today that the Grinch is inside the City of Wartburg. These calls have came from several local business stating the...

For the past several days, the Grinch has been spotted making several stops at local Monroe County businesses with the police just nearly missing him.

The Grinch was seen at local restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, a bank, the optometrist, Cash Express and he was even seen at Morgan County's 911 Center messing around with their radio system.

Wartburg Police Department We have Officer's responding to Darnell's in Wartburg for a sighting of the Grinch. It was reported that he was trying to take all the Christmas hams.

The last straw was when the Grinch was seen stealing presents at Wartburg Central Elementary School.

Wartburg Police Department We have received a call that the Grinch is at Wartburg Central Elementary School. Our school resource officer is looking for him now.

Police were hot on his trail chasing him into the school.

Students helped chase the Grinch on their recess.

Finally, the school's principal and assistant principal were able to help successfully capture the Grinch.

Wartburg Police Department The Principal and Assistant Principal at Wartburg Central Elementary are now helping capture the Grinch

The Grinch was finally taken into custody Friday by Wartburg Police Department after several days of shenanigans. He will now be transported back to Whoville Police Department.

No word on if he'll be able to post bail...

RELATED: Christmas in Knoxville: Peppermint Trail, Elf scavenger hunt, ice skating and more!

RELATED: 'Christmas at Dollywood' movie will air on Hallmark Channel on Sunday

RELATED: Holiday events in East TN: Christmas parades happening Friday