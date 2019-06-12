WARTBURG, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Wartburg Police Department put out a warrant for the Grinch's arrest after he was seen stealing Christmas trees and other Christmas Decorations at local businesses.
For the past several days, the Grinch has been spotted making several stops at local Monroe County businesses with the police just nearly missing him.
The Grinch was seen at local restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, a bank, the optometrist, Cash Express and he was even seen at Morgan County's 911 Center messing around with their radio system.
The last straw was when the Grinch was seen stealing presents at Wartburg Central Elementary School.
Police were hot on his trail chasing him into the school.
Students helped chase the Grinch on their recess.
Finally, the school's principal and assistant principal were able to help successfully capture the Grinch.
The Grinch was finally taken into custody Friday by Wartburg Police Department after several days of shenanigans. He will now be transported back to Whoville Police Department.
No word on if he'll be able to post bail...
RELATED: Christmas in Knoxville: Peppermint Trail, Elf scavenger hunt, ice skating and more!
RELATED: 'Christmas at Dollywood' movie will air on Hallmark Channel on Sunday
RELATED: Holiday events in East TN: Christmas parades happening Friday