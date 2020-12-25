Wartburg Police Department shows snow-covered Morgan County from the sky

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — People in Morgan County woke up to a White Christmas Friday morning, along with most people across East Tennessee.
The Wartburg Police Department showed off the city and much of Morgan County on its Facebook page Friday, taking shots of snow-covered mountains and a small city blanketed with snowflakes. Several inches fell overnight on Christmas Eve after rain turned to snow in the afternoon.
Some areas of East Tennessee saw a snowfall of up to 1-2" per hour during the snowstorm. Temperatures also dropped on Christmas Day, with highs staying below freezing and in the upper 20s.
The Wartburg Police Department wished everyone a safe and Merry Christmas before posting the pictures of a snow-covered city on Facebook.