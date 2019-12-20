KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holiday season is one of the busiest times for the United States Postal Service. Workers collect thousands of packages per day and send them off across the world.

It can be stressful, so Russel Biven joined Coach Dave Moore in the family truckster to relieve some of the stress that the holidays can bring. Friday morning, they brought donuts for postal workers all throughout the early hours of the day, cruising around in a festive station wagon together.

Moore takes people on rides in the family truckster for free. He also works with young athletes and high school teams. He can be reached at (865) 966-CARE, or on Facebook and Instagram at Tracking the Truckster.

Russel Biven

Russel Biven

RELATED: 'We have to love everyone' | Tennessee Truckster pays tribute to South Carolina's Hilinski's Hope

RELATED: 'Christmas Vacation' truckster spreads holiday cheer

The Christmas Truckster will be in front of the Tennessee Theater from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.