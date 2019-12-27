KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With the new year only a few days away, it's time to start thinking about New Year's Eve plans.

So if you're still not sure what to do, here are just a few places to experience in East Tennessee.

Knoxville

New Year's Eve on the Square

If you're looking for something fun and family friendly in Knoxville, New Year's Eve on the Square in Market Square is back with The Bicho Brothers performing classic rock favorites starting at 10 p.m. The countdown for Knoxville's own Market Square ball drop will begin at 11:55 p.m., followed by fireworks and a group sing along at midnight. Allow for extra time for parking, there will be several road closures on Wall Avenue, Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay Street and Market Street between Union and Clinch Avenues. For more information about downtown parking, click here.

Craft Axe Throwing

Craft Axe Throwing is also hosting its grand opening on New Year's Eve. If you're looking for a more fun and competitive time, this is an axe throwing bar that allows you to compete with your friends for axe throwing bragging rights. It's $20 per hour and groups of 2-4 players can play on each target. Craft Axe Throwing has 11 throwing lanes and it's located on West 5th Avenue.

Silent Disco at Pretentious

Pretentious Beer Co. is welcoming the new roarin' 20s with beer and a silent disco. The silent disco will feature multiple DJs playing music through head phones on different channels. Party goers can then choose which DJ they'd like to listen to or mix it up! The event starts at 9 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

Sapphire Fine Food + Fancy Drinks

If you're ready to channel your inner Jay Gatsby, Nick Carraway or Daisy Buchanan, Sapphire is hosting a Gatsby themed New Year's Eve party so be sure to grab your top hats, pearls and flapper dresses. Reservations are required for dinner but walk-ins are welcome with a $20 cover charge after 9 p.m. There will also be a professional photographer and DJ to help bring in the new year in style.

Maryville

Noon Year's Eve Celebration

If staying up to midnight isn't your thing or you have children who still want to celebrate but not too late, Blount County Public Library is hosting a Family Noon Year's Eve Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 28. There will be a storytime with music and dancing at 10:30 a.m. followed by a DIY balloon drop at noon.

Sevier County

The Island's New Year's Eve Party

If you're running on Island time this New Year's, we've got just the place for you. The Island in Pigeon Forge is hosting a free concert for its annual Rockin' New Year's Eve Celebration kicking off the celebration with a DJ on stage at 8 p.m. followed by performances by Free Daps and Temecula Road. This year's headliner is North Carolina native Tyler Rich who will help ring in the new year at 10:45 p.m. And of course, you can't forget about the large fireworks finale right when the clock strikes midnight!

Gatlinburg New Year's Eve Ball Drop

Downtown Gatlinburg will host its 32nd annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show at the intersection of Parkway and Historic Nature Trail at the base of the Space Needle. Departure, a Journey tribute band, will perform at 10:30 p.m. At midnight, fireworks will shoot off the rooftop of the 400-foot tall Space Needle. This year, the celebration has added a choreographed light show on the tower of the Space Needle.

SkyLift Park Viewing party

For one of the most spectacular ways to view the firework show and ball drop in Gatlinburg, the SkyLift Park is hosting an after-hours viewing party at its SkyCenter, SkyBridge and SkyDeck. Unfortunately, if you haven't purchased your ticket yet, the viewing party is sold out. However, lucky guests who do have tickets can begin loading the SkyLift at 10 p.m.

Top of the World- New Year's Eve Party at Anakeesta

Anakeesta will also have a New Year's Eve party. The event is included in the cost of general admission to Anakeesta. There will be free rail runner mountain coaster rides from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The park will remain open until 1 a.m. Anakeesta's Cliff Top Grill and Bar is where you'll be able to find champagne and appetizers from 8 p.m. to midnight.