'We are seeing a greater need this holiday season' | Helen Ross McNabb Center looking for toys for Dear Santa program

The McNabb Center hopes to match all children with a sponsor by Friday, Nov. 20.

The Helen Ross McNabb Center said it's looking for toy donations and basic essentials for its Dear Santa program.

Last year, the organization helped provide more than 1,000 Christmas gifts to children, who are able to fill out a wish list.

“We are seeing a greater need this holiday season,” said Rebecca McKnight, McNabb Center’s public relations and communications coordinator. “Many of the children and families we serve have been impacted by COVID-19, and many of the families we serve have the greatest needs and fewest resources.”

According to a release, its Dear Santa Program, as of early November, has more than 150 children ages from birth through 18 years old.

"We rely heavily on the generosity of our community and the spirit of giving,” said McKnight. “These donated gifts help us serve as many children as possible and help the children and families we serve experience the joy of the holiday season.”

The McNabb Center said gifts for children need to be delivered to the center Wednesday, Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec. 4.

Additional drop-off information will be provided to sponsors after they sign-up.