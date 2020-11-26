Here are some places were people can eat for free over Thanksgiving

As many families work to bounce back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, local groups plan to make sure those in need don't go without a meal.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pew research data shows at least 25% of adults in the U.S. reported that they or someone they know lost their job to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means there are millions of people who may need a helping hand this holiday season.

If you're in East Tennessee and looking for some help, there are places to safely get food on Thanksgiving.

After months of preparation, the Knox Area Rescue Ministries said they plan to serve food but only in three shifts: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers will disinfect the area between every shift, seating will be spread out across the entire campus and everyone will have on a mask. If visitors don't have a mask you can get one there.

And around 7 minutes away at the Love Kitchen, people who need a meal can find one too. It starts at 1:30 p.m. and all meals will be to-go. Over on Chapman Highway, Central Heights United Methodist Church is also giving away turkey and dressing. It is all free and lasts 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

People in Loudon County can find free food at First Baptist Chuch of Lenoir City. Visitors will need to make a reservation by calling the church at (865) 986-9066. Serving times are at 11 a.m. or at 1 p.m.

Over in Oak Ridge, people can go home with a burrito, a bag of chips and a drink. Dos Bros Mexican Grill is feeding people 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. completely free of charge.