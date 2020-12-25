Memphis woman surprised with new furniture and toys the day after adopting grandchildren

One Memphis grandmother of four got quite the Christmas Eve surprise.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis grandmother of four got quite the Christmas Eve surprise.

Tamara Harris was nominated by her niece and nephew to receive a truckload of toys and household goods from Touched by an Angel Ministries.

She just moved into her home 4 months ago.

When Harris was asked why she thought she was nominated she said, “Because they know how hard it is for me with my grandkids and they understood so.”

Two days before Christmas, Harris officially gained custody of her four grandchildren. After raising her own children, she’s starting all over again and was struggling to make sure they had everything they wanted for Christmas.

“I see the needs of the people out here. I come from a very large family, and my mother had 21 children, so I know what it feels like to go without, especially around Christmas time,” said Larry Hunter, who founded Touched by an Angel Ministries.

Hunter has been giving back to Mid-Southerners for years, and he says in the coming weeks, he’ll be expanding his ministries to Brazil.

“There have been times where we have given away a home," he said. "There’s been a time when we have given away a car, but the most important thing we have given away to the people is love. People are looking for love.”