KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The presents are opened, the fire is out, dinner is eaten and Christmas is over. Now, it is time to planning on what to do about all the decorations and trash from the holidays.

The city of Knoxville is asking people to recycle their holiday waste instead of throwing it out. By recycling holiday waste, people can help avoid contributing to more than 25 million extra tons of waste created across the U.S.

The city is asking people to bring the following items to a recycling center, or to recycle them in a curbside bin:

Wrapping paper

Tissue paper

Gift bags

Cardboard/Shoeboxes

Plastic containers: cups, bottles, milk/juice/detergent jugs and caps

Holiday cards

Gift name tags

Holiday cookie tins (clean and dry- consider reusing or donating if still in usable condition)

People can also donate unwanted gifts, decorations and several other large items to nearby nonprofit organizations and other stores. Trees can also be recycled by bringing them to any of the convenience centers located across Knoxville.

RELATED: Plastic substitute from fish waste could help solve world's plastic problem

RELATED: Here's a new Knoxville company designed to help people compost

Trees cannot have any lights or decorations on them when they are donated.

Not everything can be recycled, though. Recycling centers will not take plastics like plastic bags or plastic wrappings. They also will not take holiday ribbons or bows, styrofoam, ceramic, porcelain or glass products.

People unsure about what they can recycle and how to do it can call (865) 215-2817 or email mread@knoxvilletn.gov.