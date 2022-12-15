Truckloads of wreaths arrive in Knoxville to be placed on graves of veterans

The wreaths were brought in from Maine and will be placed at graves across East Tennessee, as part of the Wreaths Across America program.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Truckloads of wreaths arrived in Knoxville on Thursday from Maine. The wreaths are part of a national program meant to honor veterans who passed away.

On Saturday, the wreaths will be placed on graves at Lyons View Veterans Cemetery, East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Knoxville National Cemetery and many others. The annual event is usually a somber way to honor people who served in the military.

Organizers at each cemetery aim to place a wreath on the graves of each veteran buried there. At Knoxville National Cemetery alone, organizers said there are 8,723 graves of veterans.

People also have a chance to sponsor remembrance wreaths, supporting the Wreaths Across America program. they can also choose to volunteer during the wreath-laying ceremony.