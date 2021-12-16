Wreaths Across America unloads wreaths before placing them at Knoxville cemetaries

The group honors fallen veterans across East Tennessee by laying wreaths at their graves.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Just like how Santa travels across the world delivering gifts on Christmas, Wreaths Across America in Knoxville got a gift all the way from Maine on Thursday.

Trucks arrived filled with wreaths that will be laid at the graves of veterans in three cemeteries across Knoxville. It is a way the group honors veterans in East Tennessee and across the country.

This year, they reached their goal of getting 18,000 wreaths to place in cemeteries. They will be placed at locations on John Sevier, Lyons View and the national cemetery on Saturday at noon.

"We've had some years where Wreaths Across America has struggled to have enough funds to place on all the veterans' graves, but I think they got to a point now, at least for East Tennessee, we've got enough to place on every veteran's grave," said Kevin Knowles, a cemetery director.

He also said that the group includes family members of veterans, as well as volunteers. He also said that the support they receive in East Tennessee is tremendous.

"We have a huge veteran support community, we have a lot of retired veterans here," said Knowles. "What I see here and across the state is support."