Dogwood Arts starts tree sales for Bazillion Blooms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dogwood Arts is selling dogwood trees again for its annual Bazillion Blooms program.

Bare-root trees (2-4ft tall) are on sale now for $25 each (or $20 each when five or more are purchased), according to Dogwood Arts. The trees are disease-resistant, April-blooming and available in either white or pink flowering varieties.

Trees ordered through Nov. 17 will be available for pick-up at the Dogwood Arts office (123 W Jackson Avenue) on Friday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., according to a release.

Dogwood Arts said orders can be placed year-round, but trees are distributed in the fall to coincide with optimal planting time for successful growing. Planting in the fall gives trees time to develop strong root systems over the winter months before facing the challenges of drying summer heat.

“We started Bazillion Blooms in 2009 with a mission to revitalize tree plantings along the historic Dogwood Trails,” Dogwood Arts Trails & Gardens Manager Vicki Baumgartner said. “Since then, over 12,000 dogwood trees have been added to East Tennessee’s landscape, ensuring our region’s spring beauty will continue well into the future.”

Gift and memorial trees are also available and can be purchased year-round through Dogwood Arts including a handwritten commemorative card mailed to the recipient of the purchasers’ choosing, according to the organization. The trees are planted along Knoxville’s historic Dogwood Trails, which have been a part of the community since 1955.

Larger blooming trees, flowering shrubs, bulbs, and perennials are available at these participating Garden Centers: Ellenburg Landscaping & Nursery, Mayo Garden Centers, Northshore Nursery, and Stanley’s Greenhouse, according to the release.

$25 bare-root dogwood trees are only available through Dogwood Arts and NOT available at these gardens centers.