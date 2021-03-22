Dogwood Trail signs pop up around Knox County

Every year, the trails stretch more than 85 miles through 12 neighborhoods in Knox County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Spring has arrived in East Tennessee!

Amidst the sunshine and newly blooming flowers, the Dogwood Trail signs are starting to pop up.

The trails are marked with about 100-gallons of pink paint that you can follow by car and by foot.

Holston Hills is 2021's featured dogwood trail. You can find a list of trails, as well as the trail guide, on the Dogwood Arts website.