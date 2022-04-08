Featured Dogwood Arts gardens to be open for visitors over the weekend

Three residential gardens stand out in Knoxville, and people will have a chance to explore them during the Spring Featured Gardens event.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Spring may not feel like it is in the air this weekend, but some flowers are still blooming and gorgeous gardens are growing. Three of the gardens will be open to visitors starting Saturday.

They are all located in residential homes, with a variety of sculptures and flowers decorating the land around the houses. The owners opened their property to visitors who want to explore the garden over the weekend.

Organizers said each garden is unique in design and uses a variety of plants and features. The event is free, but they recommend making a $5 donation per garden on-site or online. Tours are self-guided, but staff and volunteers will also be there to answer questions.

The gardens are listed below:

Derrynane (7209 Rutgers Drive): Designed by Jack McCoy, it uses garden rooms and curvy brick pathways. It is meant to blend senses of color, texture, sound and smell. Organizers also said they encourage people to take notes and photos of the garden if they want to take inspiration for their own gardens.

GATOP (2631 Riverside Drive): Designed by Dr. Alan Solomon, the garden's name stands for "God 's Answer To Our Prayers." It includes hundreds of different kinds of plants and flowers, as well as water features and marble outcroppings. It also features one of Knoxville's oldest marble quarries.

Edenwood (938 Bream Drive): Designed by Ron and Sarah Cronan, they called it their "own little prequel of heaven on Earth." It spans 2 acres and they said visitors will find plants and various kinds of animals working together to help grow the garden. They said it changes with each passing year, creating a sanctuary in West Knoxville.