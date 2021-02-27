Growing collections: Blount County Seed Library to open on Monday

The goal of the library is to grow and save seeds while teaching people about different plants. Through it, people can check out seeds and grow them at home.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Public Library is growing and it will offer more than just books starting Monday. It will start offering seeds through its Seed Library.

The new program will allow people with a library card to check out packs of seeds to grow at home. People will be able to check which seeds are available on the library's website, as well as request the seeds they want. There is a limit of five packs of seeds once per month.

The seeds are completely free and people will be able to return some seeds from the plants they grow. Officials also said the library is accepting donations of seeds. They need to be dried thoroughly and labeled with their common name as well as the date harvested or purchased.

People will also be able to learn about different seeds in the library through available books, online information and attending programs through the Blount County Extension office.