Inside an oasis: A look at a Dogwood Arts feature garden

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee is known for its scenery, and for some people, the beauty is in their backyards.

Over the weekend the Dogwood Arts' Spring Featured Garden event opened two of these privately-owned estates up for tours.

One of these properties is the GATOP Estate, which stands for God's answers to our prayer.

"The name was given to this property by the former owners who prayed when they moved to Knoxville. One would see the mountains and one would see water. At the top of the property, you see the Great Smoky Mountains and the Tennessee River," said owner Dr. Alan Solomon.

Solomon said that while he hears plenty of remarks about the estate's beauty, many visitors tell him it was a spiritual experience.