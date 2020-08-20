It's time to start planting! UT Gardens holds online plant sale for fall plants

The UT Garden's annual Fabulous Fall Plant Sale will be held online. Purchases can be picked up by appointment Sept. 11 and Sept. 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gardeners will have the chance to fill their gardens with all kinds of fall flora when the UT Gardens starts its Fabulous Fall Plant Sale. People won't even need to leave home to find the perfect plants for their projects.

The sale will open to UT Gardens members on Aug. 28 before opening to the public on Aug. 31. It ends on Sept. 7 and purchases will be available for pickup on Sept. 11 - 12. UT Gardens staff will follow contactless pickup procedures, according to a release.

A catalog of available plants will be listed on the UT Gardens website, including perennials, uncommon evergreen, dwarf and full-size shrubs. Trees of different sizes will also be available, according to a release from officials.

Two local Tennessee stars will be available and three other selections, chosen for their beauty and adaptability, will be featured during the sale. One of them is called "Tennessee Orange" Azalea, which was bred for its color and to help spread the Volunteer spirit.

Members will also receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases, according to officials.

Officials said that fall is the ideal time to plant new projects, because the soil is still warm from the summer while the air begins to cool, creating a good environment for healthy root growth. Declining pest and disease populations also helps plants succeed, they said.