Tips on putting out plants after warmer weather and starting your garden

Experts said that gardeners should prepare the soil so that they will have healthier plants and recommended planting pansies, violas and primrose.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee has seen a few spring-like days, as people shed their winter coats and spend more time outside to soak in the sun. Some people have been wondering if the nice weather means they can start planting in their garden.

Stanley's Greenhouse in South Knoxville said that gardeners should focus on resilient plants like pansies, violas and primrose. Even though they can withstand weather changes, they also recommended gardeners cover up their plants if a freeze sets in.

"We have had some milt temperatures lately, and after what we've gone through with COVID-19 and everything, people are really anxious to get outdoors," said Monte Stanley, the co-owner of Stanley's Greenhouse. "Watch for the weather. The nights, we're still getting some cool nights, so you'll need to be protective."