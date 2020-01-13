Some people have a goal for 2020. Others say it's too difficult, especially if you're starting from scratch.

The top goals are related to finances, eating healthier and being more active, but sometimes, we don't know where to begin. Whether you have a resolution for the new year or not, here are some ways to make and achieve your goals.

Be realistic

A big problem is that we go too big, according to psychologists. Once making drastic changes gets too hard, that's when most people stop.

Start small and ease into whatever transition you want to make.

Set simpler goals at first and once you accomplish them, then create bigger ones. For example, if you want to lose 50 pounds, start with a smaller goal of losing 5 pounds.

Tie your resolution to an existing habit

Connect your resolution to something you already do.

For example, if you already exercise and want to be more active, add 10 minutes to your current workout.

Stick to it

Psychologists say to keep up with your goal for at least 63 days, or just a little over two months. That's about how long it takes for your resolution to become a habit.

It doesn't have to be now

Experts say if you weren't feeling motivated the first few days of the month to pick a time that's more meaningful to you.

