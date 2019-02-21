These DIY toy embedded soap bars are an adorable way to make bath and shower time more fun!

MATERIALS:

Clear soap base (3 oz per bar)

Plastic or rubber toys

Basic mold (heavy duty guest rectangle)

Liquid soap colorants, such as LabColors

Cutting board

Knife

Pyrex cup

Spray bottle with rubbing alcohol

Plastic treat bag

Ribbon

DIRECTIONS:

Cut clear soap base into cubes and melt in microwave. Start with 30 seconds on high power and stir. Repeat until soap is mostly melted, then stir until completely melted.

Add a few drops each colorant and fragrance oil.

Fold mold ¼ inch full. Allow to form a firm skin, spray toy with alcohol, then press toy into soap layer.

Spray soap and exposed side of toy with alcohol, then top off with remaining soap. You may need to warm up your soap again.

Allow to harden at room temperature, freeze for 10 minutes. Invert mold and pop out by pushing with your thumbs. Pulling the edge of the mold away from the hardened soap will help release the bar if it’s not coming out easily.

Wrap in plastic treat bag, tie with ribbon.

