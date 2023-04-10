Here's how you can show support to Deputy Tucker Blakely's family

The memorial service on Friday, Oct. 6 will be held at Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton at 7350 Tazewell Pike.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County community will remember fallen Deputy Tucker Blakely during his memorial service on Friday.

The loss of Blakely hurt the hearts of many people in East Tennessee, with many wondering how they could pay respects and help his family.

The memorial service on Friday, Oct. 6 will be held at Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton at 7350 Tazewell Pike. The public is welcome to pay their respects starting at 10 a.m. and attend the celebration of life at 2 p.m.

"Sheriff Tom Spangler would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support toward him, our KCSO officers, and Officer Blakely's family," KCSO said Thursday.

KCSO said law enforcement will be escorting Blakely to the church and leading a procession on Friday beginning at 8 a.m. from Mynatt Funeral Home in Powell. The procession will travel down Emory Road.

"Those traveling in the area of Emory Road and Tazewell Pike in Corryton, including Powell High School, should expect traffic congestion and delays due to the procession," KCSO said.

There are other ways people can help and show support.

Blakely's family has set up an education fund for his son that people can donate to in lieu of flowers at the Knoxville Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union at 501 East Summit Hill Drive in Knoxville. People wishing to donate to the Tucker Blakely Memorial Fund can send a check to the credit union (click here or see the Facebook post below for how to write and mail the check).

People can also leave messages of love and support on the Officer Down Memorial Page at this link.