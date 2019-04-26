You can now register online for a chance to see the synchronous fireflies in Elkmont!

The lottery is a chance to get a parking pass and opened at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 26. It will close at 8 p.m. on Monday April 29 according to the Great Smoky Mountain National Parks website.

You can fill out an application by visiting recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777.

Make sure you choose between large or small vehicle parking when you fill out the application. You also much select two dates: a preferred date of attendance and an alternate date.

Again, you have until Monday April 29 at 8 p.m. to apply for the parking pass!

More about synchronous fireflies

Elkmont is one of the few places in the world where you can see the Photinus carolinus, the special kind of firefly that flashes in unison. The event has become so popular over the years that the park has had to take steps to limit the number of people that could view the fireflies each night.

During that period, which is estimated by park scientists to be the peak time for the fireflies, a parking pass is required for evening access to the Sugarlands Visitor Center parking area and the firefly shuttle to the Elkmont viewing area, according to the National Park Services.

People hoping to attend the annual spectacle are asked to submit their name to the lottery for parking passes on the Recreation.gov Firefly Event page. Lottery applications will be accepted from Friday, April 26 at 8:00 a.m. until Monday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. Results of the lottery will be available on Friday, May 10.

