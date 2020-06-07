KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Indian Kohlrabi Stir Fry
Ingredients:
3 T vegetable or olive oil
1 tsp cumin seeds
1-2 dried red chili peppers
1 medium onion(chopped)
1 ½ tsp salt
1 tsp garlic, crushed
1 medium or 2 small kohlrabi bulbs, cubed or sliced
1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
½ tsp ground turmeric
1 tsp ground coriander seeds
1 tsp ground ginger
1 tsp ground fennel seeds
½ to 1 C water
1 14 oz can diced Tomatoes
kohlrabi leafy tops, chopped OR
1 small bag of fresh spinach
Directions:
1. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, red chili peppers, onions, salt, garlic and sauté it till golden brown, about 5 minutes.
2. Add the kohlrabi, jalapeno, turmeric, coriander, ginger, fennel and sauté again.
3. Add water and cook covered, for 10-15 mins, checking for softness with a fork.
4. Add tomatoes and cook it for another 5 mins.
5. Add leafy tops and cook for 5 minutes and check for salt, adding to taste.
6. Serve alongside rice or Indian breads.
Prepared by Jes Thomas