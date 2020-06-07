Jes Thomas shares a recipe for stir fry

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Indian Kohlrabi Stir Fry

Ingredients:

3 T vegetable or olive oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1-2 dried red chili peppers

1 medium onion(chopped)

1 ½ tsp salt

1 tsp garlic, crushed

1 medium or 2 small kohlrabi bulbs, cubed or sliced

1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped

½ tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground coriander seeds

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground fennel seeds

½ to 1 C water

1 14 oz can diced Tomatoes

kohlrabi leafy tops, chopped OR

1 small bag of fresh spinach

Directions:

1. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, red chili peppers, onions, salt, garlic and sauté it till golden brown, about 5 minutes.

2. Add the kohlrabi, jalapeno, turmeric, coriander, ginger, fennel and sauté again.

3. Add water and cook covered, for 10-15 mins, checking for softness with a fork.

4. Add tomatoes and cook it for another 5 mins.

5. Add leafy tops and cook for 5 minutes and check for salt, adding to taste.

6. Serve alongside rice or Indian breads.