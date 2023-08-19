20th annual International Food Festival spreads culture in Knoxville

The event featured dishes from 25 countries and donated the proceeds to Annoor Academy students.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Culture was on full display at this year's annual International Food Festival in Knoxville. People from 25 different countries shared their homeland's customs through food.

The event celebrated its 20th year.

"It's super crucial especially nowadays to bring everyone out and be kind to one another while showcasing the diversity of Knoxville and all of the different culture," said Celina Hamdan, who helped organize the event.

All of the money raised at the event is going to help pay for students' tuition at Anoor Academy, which is a private Islamic school for pre-k through 10th graders. Students said that there are some struggles that they face in Knoxville

"Nobody is really from Palestine, so it's hard for people to relate to where you come from," said one student.

Along with food, some people shared artifacts, art and objects with significant meaning to their country.

"We have the Lion of Babylon, Tahiti Square, and we put a description by each one to tell you a little about our history," said Sarah Quaddo, who was helping serve food at the Iraq tent.

The day also featured live music from Drums Up, Guns Down. That group aims to stop gun violence by providing productive alternatives for kids.

"The drum and dance is used as a way for students to express themselves and use it to help deal with past and present traumas," an organizer said.