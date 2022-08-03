Uplifting Women Everywhere: Happy International Women's Day

The global holiday is a way to celebrate the achievements of women and girls worldwide.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — March is Women's History Month, and International Women's Day has been celebrated on March 8th for more than a century.

It's a day highlighting the achievements and contributions of women and girls worldwide.

This year's theme is #BreakTheBias. Using the hashtag, people are encouraged to post photos and videos of themselves crossing their arms in solidarity.

Gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping are obstacles women and girls face everyday.

The #BreakTheBias campaign is meant to serve as a call to action for a more gender-equal world.

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville has released a podcast in honor of the holiday and the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which is also being celebrated this year.

The passage of Title IX in 1972 was a critical milestone for women and girls in education, protecting them from discrimination based on their sex.

The podcast by the UT Center for Sport, Peace and Society highlights the contributions of legendary women to the University over the years, including Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, who accrued the most career wins in college basketball history at the time of her retirement.

Created by Dr. Sarah Hillyer, the podcast is titled "IX at 50: The Lady Vols Experience."

Dr. Hillyer, who is the director at the Center for Sport, Peace and Society, says this International Women's Day, she hopes women across the globe will see themselves as creators of change.