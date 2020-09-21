It's fall, y'all | Embracing sweater weather during a pandemic

It's just downright lovely outside. Pumpkins are ready for picking and candles are ready for burning. But don't forget to be mindful of the pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Fall doesn't start for one more day, but with crisp air and cooler weather already in East Tennessee, the season might as well be here now.

So bring on the sweaters, caramel mocha lattes and all things pumpkin because we are all here for these fall vibes.

Licensed professional therapist Melissa Rose said there's a good reason why.

"We go back into tradition," she said. "It's familiar. We're going back into our kids going back to school, we're getting back into that routine."

10News viewers shared their weekend fall events with us.

From hikes and mountain views to pumpkin patches and a lot of firepit nights, many of us have seemed to quickly accept summer is gone and sweater weather has arrived.

The official start of fall is still a couple of days away but try telling that to the amazing weather we've had this weekend! Show us how you have been enjoying this first hint of fall! 🍂 Posted by WBIR Channel 10 on Sunday, September 20, 2020

"We're getting amped up for holidays. Even if we're not celebrating them the same it still feels good to know what to predict next," said Rose.

Remember though, the pandemic is still here. It doesn't fall away with the leaves of the trees.

So instead of getting mad or annoyed, incorporate it into your fall plans.

Get an autumn-themed mask.

It's easy to decorate and carve pumpkins with your friends from a distance.

Feel no guilt about staying in with a new book, every blanket you own and 12 pumpkin candles burning.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, try to approach the season with both excitement and peace.

"It brings us back into that present moment, which is the essential key ingredient of mindfulness," said Rose.