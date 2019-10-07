CATHLAMET, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper went above and beyond the call of duty to help a German family of six after the truck they were using on a cross-country road trip was totaled.

The Fischer family, from Oldenburg, Germany, has been traveling across the United States over the past year. They started in Florida and planned to finish sometime this month in California. They’ve chronicled their adventures on a YouTube channel called “50 in 365.”

On July 5, the family was traveling on State Route 401 in Pacific County in Washington when at around 4 p.m. it sounded like their truck hit something on the road.

The father, Benjamin, slowed the truck down and drifted to the right. The truck and connected trailer then began sinking into the soft shoulder, eventually getting stuck and tipping over into a ditch, according to Washington State Patrol.

The Fischer’s truck and travel trailer as it rest in the ditch on State Route 401 near the Washington/Oregon border.

Washington State Patrol

The accident occurred when the family was just a couple miles away from crossing into Oregon, their last unvisited state.

Benjamin, his wife Melanie and their four children were not hurt. But the truck and trailer were totaled, and their belongings dispersed.

WSP troopers arrived and provided their usual assistance: helped the family gather their things and called for a tow truck. But one trooper took it a step further.

The Fischers and emergency responders collect their items that were dispersed after their truck and trailer fell into the ditch on State Route 401.

Washington State Patrol

Sgt. Brad Moon invited the family of six to stay with his family of six at their home in Cathlamet, Washington, a small town in Wahkiakum County along the Columbia River.

“We just saw a family in need that had just lost nearly everything, and we felt that we could reach out and help them,” said Sgt. Moon. “It’s just doing my job and helping in any way we can.”

The Fischer and Moon children share a meal at Sgt. Moon’s Cathlamet home.

Washington State Patrol

The Fischers stayed through the weekend and celebrated Benjamin’s 42nd birthday on Sunday with their new friends.

The Fischers have since rebounded from last week’s setback. They’re in the process of consolidating their belongings and renting a minivan to complete their journey. They expect to be back on the road in a few days.

The Fischers celebrate Benjamin’s 42nd birthday while staying with Sgt. Moon and his family in Cathlamet.

Washington State Patrol