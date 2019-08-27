KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Johnson University opened its new athletic and recreation complex Tuesday.

The new facility spans 45 acres and includes two NCAA basketball and volleyball courts, a 10 lane pool, workout space and five acres of intramural space.

"We believe students ought to be educated holistically and their physical wellbeing is as important as social and spiritual," Johnson University President Tommy Smith said.

The facility is open to Johnson University students.

In addition to the many activities offered in the Athletic and Recreation Complex (ARC), nearby public facilities include opportunities for hiking, golf, biking, skiing, camping, and fishing, according to Johnson University's website.