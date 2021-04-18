Kentucky teen accepted into multiple military academies chooses Air Force

The overall service academy acceptance rate is 9.8%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. — Morgan Quire has aimed for the stars her entire life, and her hard work paid off.

Quire was recently accepted into both the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy.

The overall service academy acceptance rate is 9.8%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Getting accepted into multiple is even harder.

“It’s an honor,” Quire said. “You make a pros and cons list, but there’s basically no cons. It’s just comparing pros with each other.”

Quire gathered around family and friends at the American Legion Post 34 on Sunday to announce the path she had chosen.

Quire said she wanted to make the moment special and memorable, which is why she decided to share it with her father, the very person who instilled a love of country and service in her.

“I love this country. My family loves this country. I think that we're very patriotic. And I'm tickled to death that we instilled that patriotism in her as well,” said Richard Quire, Morgan’s dad.

At the ‘reveal party,’ Morgan Quire invited her dad to the front where she presented him with a gift bag. The Quires turned a t-shirt reading ‘Air Force Academy Dad’ to face the crowd.

Morgan Quire made her decision.

“I feel like a lot of people aren’t necessarily educated on the opportunities that the service academies give you,” Quire said. "I want to represent women and be a good role model to other girls who are interested in the STEM field and encourage them that it is possible and you can achieve what you want and what you set your mind to.”

Quire said she chose the Air Force Academy because she believes it will help her enter the Space Force.

"I'm really, really excited for what she's going to be able to do and accomplish, and the amazing woman and leader she's going to be,” said Kimberly Quire, Morgan’s mom.

As guests stepped forward to congratulate Quire, a notable figure was among the crowd.

Congressman Andy Barr stopped by the celebration to cheer Quire on. Barr originally nominated Quire to the academies she was accepted into.

“It gives me great hope for the future that we have such outstanding young people from Kentucky, who are willing to serve their country," Barr said. “These are the best of the best, and, certainly, Morgan is one of the best of the best.”