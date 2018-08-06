Who made the first Long Island Iced Tea?

Intuition would make you think it's Long Island, New York.

Nuh uh. Kingsport, Tennessee claims to be the birthplace of the delicious cocktail.

The difference is in the mixture. Alongside varying the liquor portions, the Kingsport version does not use Triple Sec and adds in maple syrup and whiskey.

After the two cities feuded in May for which was the original, they decided to settle the score with a competition. Representatives and bartenders from Kingsport traveled to Long Island for a drink mixing competition and blind taste test.

As expected, the hometown crowd voted for New York in round one.

Then, New Yorkers came to Tennessee for a similar competition.

The Kingsport leg of the competition took place at Riverfront Seafood Company. As expected -- the hometown crowd ruled again that the Kingsport version of the drink was clearly the best.

It's now tied up one-one.

“There’s nothing like getting redemption in your home town,” East Coast Wings and Grill bartender Shane Winegar said. “I know one thing, we won the trophy today and we’re going to make sure it stays here in Kingsport.”

As of now, a destination for the third round hasn't been decided.

RELATED: How the battle of the beverages got started

The winning city will get bragging rights and a championship belt.

Long Island, New York challenges Kingsport, Tennessee to a "brewhaha" - a competition to determine who can claim to be the birthplace of the Long Island Iced Tea.

Slabaugh, Luke, WBIR

© 2018 WBIR