KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools is debuting its inaugural student art calendars this school year.

The calendar features drawings by students at different Knox County Schools each month.

The program aims to promote creativity and student's imaginations.

"The visual arts are an important part of the Knox County Schools curriculum, and our teachers are committed to helping students hone their creativity, skill, and imagination," the Knox County Schools website said.

Knox County School

When you buy a calendar, you will receive a coupon each month from one of Knox County Schools' community partners.

You can buy a calendar for just $10 online or from your student's art teacher. You can also find them at select businesses in East Tennessee.

See some of the artist submissions in the gallery below.

Knox County Schools art calendar submissions

