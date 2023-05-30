Knoxville Area Urban League working to restore voting rights for ex-convicts

The Urban League's outreach program includes an expungement clinic, which wipes dismissed charges from people's records.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Area Urban League has been working for a long time to organize a day when people can stop by and have their voting rights restored. It comes a year after helping people in Knox County.

The Urban League operates an expungement clinic on some days, where they focus on wiping dismissed charges from people's records. People's past records can have a huge impact on their ability to grow, get jobs, make good money and be able to vote.

A woman who went through the expungement clinic in May and had her voting rights restored said that having her record cleared has helped her start her own business.

"It is very helpful, because it helps you get back on the right track, and it helps you rise above the statistics that have been set out for you if you've ever been involved in any trouble," said Tinitha Dean, whose voting rights were restored through the Urban League.

Eleven people were able to go through the process and become registered voters again, now able to vote in the upcoming August election. According to the sentencing project, about 4.6 million Americans are disenfranchised from voting due to a felony conviction.

Jackie Robinson organized the event and has been pushing for civil rights initiatives during her 15 years at the Urban League.

"Individuals that come to us are burdened down with all of the bureaucratic systems that they have to go through to find out information, and what they say is that when they go downtown, people aren't helpful for them to gather that information," she said.