Knoxville celebrates last full night of Hanukkah with Car Menorah Parade and festival

The parade was started last year as a way for people to safely celebrate during the pandemic. Organizers said it was a hit, so they decided to bring it back!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Jewish Alliance hosted its annual community-wide Hanukkah celebration Sunday — Light Up Knoxville!

The event began with a new tradition back for its second year, the Car Menorah Parade, which had it all - including a bagpiper!

During the event, people decorated their cars and trucks up in Hanukkah decorations and lights before driving through the area.

After the parade, Mayor Indya Kincannon lit the giant menorah on the front lawn of the Arnstein Jewish Community Center, and there was a celebration that including a fire pit, games, cocktails, an art gallery opening as well as delicious latkes and sufganiyot, which are jelly doughnuts dusted with powdered sugar eaten to celebrate Hanukkah.

The car menorah parade was started last year as a way for people to safely celebrate Hanukkah during the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers said they decided to bring it back this year along with in-person celebrations because it was a huge hit.

"It was so much fun, we decided to make this the entourage that kicks off the Hanukkah menorah lighting and in-person festival this year!" Miriam Esther Wilhelm said.