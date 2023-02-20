Change Center mural honored by Keep Knoxville Beautiful with public art award

The "Love is the Answer" mural at the Change Center earned the Orchid Award for Public Art on Monday. Each year, KKB honors people and fixtures in the community for beautification in areas such as art, architecture and outdoor space design.

The mural commemorates 25 young people who died due to gun violence before the age of 20, including 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson . The mural is located behind the Change Center on Harriet Tubman Street. It's dedicated to bringing awareness and stopping gun violence in Knoxville.

"We are incredibly grateful to the families of these young people who are depicted in the mural for sharing their loved ones' dreams in hopes that other young people are encouraged to spread love. Special thanks and congratulations to Love is the Answer, every community organization, and community partner that collaborated to make this vision a reality. Last, but certainly not least - thank you E.L. Chisolm for sharing your magnificent talent with Knoxville!" the Change Center said.