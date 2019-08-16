KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Love Knoxville? You're not alone.

When it comes to college football towns, Rocky Top is getting some major love from Sports Illustrated.

The magazine's website, SI.com, said the city "mixes a southern vibe with that of a mountain town, and a good part of its attraction is the nearby Smoky Mountains, which lend a beautiful backdrop and are also a great weekend escape."

It also highlighted the music and brewery scene at Market Square.

Even Smokey is getting some love and was just ranked one of college football's best mascots (even if he did get robbed).

Sports Illustrated Best College Football Towns

1. Madison, WI - University of Wisconsin

2. Athens, GA - University of Georgia

3. Austin, TX - University of Texas

4. Ann Arbor, MI - University of Michigan

5. Columbia, MO - University of Missouri

6. Boulder, CO - University of Colorado

7. Oxford, MS - Ole Miss

8. Knoxville, TN - University of Tennessee

9. College Station, TX - Texas A&M University

10. Charlottesville, VA - University of Virginia

