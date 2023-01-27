First-of-its-kind study reveals who is using Knoxville's public parks and greenways

A study through the University of Tennessee shows the demographic breakdown of people using the Knoxville Urban Wilderness in South Knoxville.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the most popular outdoor areas in East Tennessee is the Knoxville Urban Wilderness. The network of 50 miles of greenways connects through 1,000 acres of green space and forestry in South Knoxville.

It was created almost a decade ago through a partnership that includes the city, county, and state in addition to non-profits like Legacy Parks Foundation, Appalachian Mountain Bike Club, and the Aslan Foundation. The Urban Wilderness is situated just minutes outside downtown Knoxville, making it accessible to many in the Knox County area and beyond.

The outdoor area's quick rise in popularity intrigued researchers at the University of Tennessee, particularly the space's community reach, economic impact, and physical impact on the people of Knoxville.

Gene Fitzhugh is one of the people whose interest was piqued by the project. He is an assistant professor of Kinesiology, Recreation, and Sports Studies at the University. He helped with a 2015 study that looked into the park's projected economic impact on the surrounding community.

Now, Fitzhugh is embarking on a journey with a team of other people to learn more.

Researchers just completed part one of a two-year comprehensive study of Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness to show the demographic breakdown of users.

In 2021, the report shows roughly 304,000 people were estimated to have used the KUW trails. Bakers Creek was by far the most popular location with more than 111,000 yearly users. Ijams was the second most popular trail location with more than 70,000 users. The trail that got the least amount of use was Marie Myers Sevier, which only had about 3,000 people use it last year.

The map above shows the spread of those trails throughout the KUW. The stars on the map represent 'counting sites'. The blue stars are sites that have infrared trail counters, and the yellow star sites have both infrared and direct observation counters.

The next set of data collected by researchers is the demographic profiles that make up people who use the trails and bike parks.

Approximately seven out of 10 people using both the trails and bike park were men. The trail with the highest percentage of women was at Ijams. Women make up nearly half of the people that visit that area, the report said.

The UT report said the predominance of men on the trails is to be expected.

"This is not surprising in that recent reports have indicated that eight out of 10 mountain bikers and six out of 10 trail runners are males," the report said.

More adults are using walking and biking trails than children. On the trails, 83.7% of users are adults between the age of 18 to 65 years old. Only 54% of people who use the bike park at Baker Creek Preserve were considered adults, the report said.

Urban Wilderness users are also predominately white. White people make up 95% of the users on the trails and 94% of the population uses biking trails. Black people make up just 2% of users on the trails and at bike parks, and the Latino population makes up 1.3% of users on the trails and 2.6% of users at the bike park.

The area surrounding the Urban Wilderness has a much higher population of people of color. The report dived into why those communities may not be accessing the trails.

According to the "Black Faces, White Spaces" study, which was cited in the Urban Wilderness study, "African Americans, the largest minority population in Knoxville, are less likely to visit forest environments similar to the KUW because of perceived threats from wildlife and other humans," the report said. "Perhaps the structure and design of the KUW is not perceived as a safe place to visit and recreate."

In addition, the report cited social media as being a deterrent for communities of color.

"Social media has historically used few images of people of color in nature and outdoor recreation spaces, which may limit feelings of inclusion and welcoming," the report said.

The report is the first of its kind in the nation, Fitzhugh said. It helps not only the people of Knoxville better understand the impact of the greenway system, but also other parks across the country.

This is the first in a series of reports the University of Tennessee is conducting into the Knoxville Urban Wilderness.

For more information, you can download the report here.