To be a good athlete, a person must be fearless and strong. The Lincoln Memorial University baseball team saw that in a Pineville, KY two-year-old.

So, they signed him on as an honorary member.

Caisyn Fuson, two-years-old, is diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of stomach cancer that accounts for seven to ten percent of all childhood cancers. In September, doctors also diagnosed him with a form of bone cancer after finding that a mass in his stomach spread to his spine.

The LMU baseball team, coaching staff and some LMU athletic department administration gathered in Tex Turner Area to watch Fuson sign a letter of intent on Nov. 20 to become a part of the Railsplitter baseball program. Fuson's father, mother and older brother were all there too.

RELATED: East Tennessee Children's Hospital: Critical chemo drug shortage won't affect patients

"Dear, Caisyn, by signing this document you are committing to upholding the following standards and guidelines of the LMU baseball program," Jeff Sziksai said, head coach of the team.

"The core covenants of the program are: No. 1, put the team first; No. 2, always give your best effort; No. 3, do the right thing in all circumstances; No. 4, get better, no excuses. 'I, Caisyn Fuson, understand the obligations of this document and will adhere to it. The purpose of this document is to certify my decision to become an honorary member of the Lincoln Memorial University baseball program and support the team.'"

Fuson signed on and became an official Railsplitter that night.