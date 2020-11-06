Listen up: here are some podcasts to connect people with conversations about race and ethnicity

Talking about race, ethnicity and diversity is hard if people start talking without listening to what others have to say.

Talking is about race and ethnicity is not easy for many people. Sometimes, it's because they may not have the right words to express their ideas. Other times, they jump into conversations without listening to what others say first.

Podcasts are a perfect way to practice listening to other people talk, while also learning about how to talk about race and ethnicity. By listening to podcasts people pick up on the language they need to express ideas and make conversations more productive.

After protests following the death of George Floyd and a new focus on racial identity in the U.S., several podcasts are trending which teach audiences about race and ethnicity.

1619

The podcast, "1619," is produced by the New York Times and delves deep into the history of slavery in the U.S. It was made 400 years after the first slaves were shipped to Virginia.

The podcast explores the history of black identity in the U.S., starting with slavery in the early 1600s. Each episode explores a different period in national history and discusses how it helped form contemporary notions of ethnicity.

There are five episodes throughout the series, and each one is around 40 minutes long. The final episode is divided into two parts.

Pod Save the People

Rather than focus on history, "Pod Save the People" takes a look at the factors at play in the news today. Activist DeRay Mckesson talks about culture, social justice and politics with other activists on the show.

Together, they discuss stories impacting people of color and focus on news stories not usually featured in major outlets.

Guests can vary on the show, and topics can range from apps that help people connect with prisoners to procedures in the criminal justice system. New episodes are released every Tuesday and are about an hour long.

The Diversity Gap

"The Diversity Gap" is in its second season, which began on March 8. The podcast talks about the conversation around race in the U.S. It takes an academic and educational stance on issues, and it can be thought of as a body of research as much as it can be thought of like a podcast.

Episodes tell stories from people most impacted by issues related to diversity and race. It suggests that everyone has a story to share about how their ethnicity has impacted their lives, and seeks to give people the space to tell those stories.