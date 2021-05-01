It's Derby Day! | Local nursing home hosts event for their residents

The community hosted its own "Derby Day" for the residents and staff on Friday, April 30, the day before the Kentucky Derby.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With residents vaccinated and pandemic restrictions lifting around the country, Elmcroft of Halls was eager to give its seniors something to celebrate on Friday.

The community hosted its own "Derby Day" for the residents and staff on Friday, April 30, the day before the Kentucky Derby.

In addition to an outdoor horse race and jockey wheelchair race, the residents had multiple festivities to have the ultimate Kentucky Derby experience:

A parade of hats featuring Kentucky Derby hats decorated by the residents

featuring Kentucky Derby hats decorated by the residents A Kentucky Derby party bar featuring mint juleps, finger foods, and other assorted alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails

featuring mint juleps, finger foods, and other assorted alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails A Kentucky Derby photo booth featuring a pony for photos

featuring a pony for photos A door decorating contest to bring the festivities indoors

View pictures of the events below: