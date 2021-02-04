Looking for love? Join the new small group dating program for Knoxville singles

The pandemic made it hard to meet new people anywhere but online. A new program through New2Knox is trying to help make an in-person love connection once again.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Do you spend your day swiping through dating apps, hoping to find love. Do you usually end up falling asleep on your couch alone?

Yeah, we've all been there.

"It's hard to date, period. But add into that a pandemic and it just got extra weird this last year," said Emilie Stooksbury, co-founder of New2Knox.

With a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, there may be love waiting for you. New2Knox wants to help you find it.

"We really just saw a need and are choosing to step in and fill that need," said Stooksbury.

She herself is married but wants to use her platform to help others find love through a 4-week in-person dating program.

Small groups of girls and guys will be paired together at a different date spot in Knoxville each week.

They'll follow all local COVID-19 guidelines.

"You're not just speed dating the people but your speed dating the city because you'll be hopping around the different breweries and stuff and getting a little taste of the different neighborhoods," said Stooksbury.

"I'd like to meet someone, and this is a good opportunity," said Blake Trent, a New2Knox Ambassador and a single man.

He's on the dating apps, but he also said that he is over them.

"Even over a phone, you never quite get over that hump of being uncomfortable," said Trent. "And then when you meet in person, you get to kind of get to know who they are and how they act."

These New2Knox dating groups will take place on four consecutive Thursday evenings starting April 15th.

Over that month, participants will meet 12 guys or girls also looking to make a match, while making friends and drinking beers along the way.

The program costs $175 per person.

That money covers drinks at each location, bonus activities, food and snacks, and what New2Knox describes as "a curated, intentional space to build relationships and explore Knoxville with a personal (and also conveniently single) guide."

With all participants willing to put themselves out there there's a good chance a spark may ignite.

"I think you're guaranteed to find someone. Right? I feel like it has to happen," said Stooksbury.

If you try it and don't find love, what's there to lose? Some people may not find their perfect match, but many walk away with new experiences.

"We've seen over and over again people walk out with new friends, with new favorite parts of the city, so we think it's worth it," said Stooksbury.

Young singles who are interested can sign up by clicking this link.

Lots of girls have registered already, officials said.

Guys, they're looking for more of you to take that chance.