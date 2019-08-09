MICHIGAN, USA — A Michigan doctor is being recognized for a good deed he did while he was out for a drive. Dr. Joe Guettler spotted two veterans in need and decided to take action.

"One time I was driving, I didn't look away and I saw a sign that said veteran, God bless, please help." Guettler told ABC-affiliate WXYZ.

Guettler is a surgeon from Bloomfield Hills.

That sign was being held by Raphael and Jessie, two homeless veterans.

The doctor ended up becoming very close with the pair and organized a fundraiser with his church to get the two men a van. With that van, Raphael and Jessie are now heading to Tennessee to work at a log company.

For now, the doctor is paying for them to stay in a hotel and says he does not want any praise for what he did, he just wants more people to take notice.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.