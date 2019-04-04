GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A police officer rescued a bullied boy from a lonely birthday.

Grand Rapids police said on Facebook an officer saw Thomas Daniel running after a bus, but it didn't stop. The officer asked if he needed help, and the boy said he missed the bus and his mom didn't have a car.

With his mom's permission, the officer gave Thomas a ride. As they talked, the officer learned it was the boy's ninth birthday, and he invited the officer to his party.

Thomas said he was afraid no one from his class would come to his party because he gets bullied at school.

When the officer showed up for the party, Thomas' fear had come true. Only he and the boy's siblings were there. Even sadder, there was no cake.

The next day, the officer greeted Thomas as he got off the bus with a cake, presents and three other officers to sing to him.

"This is the best birthday ever!" Thomas told the officers.

Police said they would go to Thomas' birthday next year.

"(M)ake sure you drop us that invite a little sooner. We wouldn't want to miss it!"