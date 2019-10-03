The memory of sixth-grader JaJuan Latham gathered to honor his memory in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament today.

JaJuan was a sixth-grade student at Bearden when he was innocently shot and killed on April 16, 2016 in a drive-by shooting.

Family and friends held the 3rd Annual JaJuan Latham Memorial 3v3 Basketball Tournament at Bearden Middle School to raise money for Bearden Students in need of financial assistance.

The JaJuan Latham Scholarship Fund was established to memorialize him and help students in the Bearden Middle community.