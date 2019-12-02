Singles Awareness Day, or S.A.D., is the day after Valentine's Day, but the "Active Singles of Knoxville" say they are aware they are single every day, though they never have to truly be alone.

Wendy Hardenbrook is the leader of the ASK, and plans over 20 events monthly for the group. She says friendship is the best way to know someone will always be there.

"I've just been my happiest single because if you have friends, you have someone to do something with," Hardenbrook noted.

The members of the group feel the same way.

Dave Clark said he is a part of the group to get out of the house and mingle with friends. He says ASK isn't a dating group, but focuses on friends.

"I'm here to get together with friends and meet new friends," Clark explained.

Singles Awareness Day wasn't widely known by the entire group, and Eric Jamison admitted he always viewed February 15 a different way.

"I always thought the day after Valentines Day was discount chocolate day," Jamison noted. "[ASK] got me out of the house, got me into meeting people. It made me make new friends."

However, they all agree-- they don't hate Valentines Day even though they're single. Sara Sizemore didn't hate on the holiday at all.

"Valentine's Day is great," Sizemore explained. "I think you should have a day to just celebrate couples and things like that. I just look at it as another day. I just don't pay much attention to it, because I'm solid inside, and so I'm good with that."

The members echoed how important it is to show yourself some love, too.

"You can't love anybody until you love yourself," Clark said.

"Well find out what makes you happy, because you can't be happy as a couple unless you're happy as an individual," Sizemore noted.

If you are over 30 and would like to join Active Singles of Knoxville, click here to join the Facebook group.









