Moms, we know you've seen all the conflicting headlines about breastfeeding.

One minute, you're reading about a great new invention to help you breastfeed on the go. The next, you're listening to a story about a mom getting kicked out of a store for feeding her baby.

Whether you're a brand new mama or you've just added another little one to the family, breastfeeding is just part of being a mom.

The Tennessee Department of Health has compiled a searchable list of nearly 1,200 businesses across the Volunteer State into the "Breastfeeding Welcomed Here Directory."

Breastfeeding Welcomed Here Directory 1999 St. John Avenue 603 North McLean Blvd 231 Northgate Drive Suite 216 208 Medical Park Boulevard 229 Interstate Drive Java Café 834 W Main Street Franklin Pointe Apartments SouthWest TN Child Care Resource & Referral Macon County Health Department Hardeman Co Community Health Center 1405 Smithville Highway 2405 S.

You can search by business name, street address, city, zip code, county and region to find all the pledged businesses that have "pledged support of breastfeeding mothers and families through the Breastfeeding Welcomed Here Campaign."

Tennessee businesses are able to pledge their support at any time through the Department of Health's website.

RELATED: Knoxville adds breastfeeding rooms to public city, county buildings

RELATED: Breastfeeding moms work to break negative stigma in Knox County