Moms, we know you've seen all the conflicting headlines about breastfeeding.
One minute, you're reading about a great new invention to help you breastfeed on the go. The next, you're listening to a story about a mom getting kicked out of a store for feeding her baby.
Whether you're a brand new mama or you've just added another little one to the family, breastfeeding is just part of being a mom.
The Tennessee Department of Health has compiled a searchable list of nearly 1,200 businesses across the Volunteer State into the "Breastfeeding Welcomed Here Directory."
You can search by business name, street address, city, zip code, county and region to find all the pledged businesses that have "pledged support of breastfeeding mothers and families through the Breastfeeding Welcomed Here Campaign."
Tennessee businesses are able to pledge their support at any time through the Department of Health's website.
