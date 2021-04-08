Knox Co. Health Department developing diverse breastfeeding program for new mothers

Data shows that 85% of White mothers breastfeed their children, compared to 69% of Black mothers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It is National Breastfeeding Week, a week meant to educate mothers and families about breastfeeding. Around 85% of mothers breastfeed across the U.S. and around 75% of mothers in Tennessee do too.

Studies have shown that there are racial disparities when it comes to breastfeeding, and some mothers are working to close the gap. The National Immunization Survey shows that 85% of White moms breastfeed their children while around 69% of Black mothers breastfeed children.

"I think it helped our bond," said Lannettee Harris, a mother who learned more about breastfeeding from an East Tennessee support group. "Like, we're really close and I loved breastfeeding them, and making them healthy."

She went to the Pregnancy Help Center at Catholic Charities of East Tennessee for help and information about raising her children. The group is now partnering with the Knox County Health Department to develop a new curriculum teaching mothers how to nurse children.

"We're also trying to increase breastfeeding among different racial and ethnic groups," said Sarah Lisson, with the KCHD. "We know that there are disparities in which groups have higher rates of breastfeeding."

The course consists of eight videos with a diverse group of instructors. Officials said that they wanted to represent diversity in the community through the videos.

"Most of my family didn't really know much about breastfeeding," said Harris. "They were shocked that I had breastfed past six months old."

Federal officials said that maternity wards tend to serve Black populations more than White women, but are also less likely to help Black women start nursing.