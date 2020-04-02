OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — "Groundbreaking" and "life-changing" are two ways doctors are describing the latest move by the Food and Drug Administration to approve a new drug to treat peanut allergies. The drug is called Palforzia.

It could help more than one million children in the U.S. While it won't cure the problem, the drug is meant to help reduce severe reactions where even the smallest trace of peanuts causes big problems.

But some parents are still skeptical, like Oak Ridge mom Sarah Ogle. Her 6-year-old daughter, Katherine, has a peanut allergy.

"When she has any kind of peanut she breaks out in hives," said Ogle who said checking ingredients and her surroundings has become a lifestyle. "You just get used to it."

But two other kids, accidents happen.

"We still have peanut butter in the house because the other girls aren't allergic to it. But she's really good at checking it herself, I check it too," said Ogle.

The idea of a new treatment brings hope, but a lot of questions. Ogle said the new drug sounds like it could be good, but wants to learn more.

"It does make me a little scared thinking about putting a drug in her body if there are other side effects to it or if I don't know a lot about it."

The breakthrough drug doesn't cure peanut allergies but builds a tolerance to prevent a severe reaction. Something the Ogle's know all too well.

"We've had to go to the hospital several times because of it," she said.

But for now, they'll keep following the same routine.

"I don't know if I'm not sure if I would use it or not really," said Ogle.

A doctor can prescribe the drug to kids ages four to 17 who have been diagnosed with peanut allergies. It has a list price of $860 per month.