Mother calls for change after security wouldn't let her fly with days worth of breast milk, causing it to spoil

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville mother is calling for policy changes after she said an airline mishap led to her losing days worth of breast milk she needed to feed her child.

Sarah Van Sickle Morrow said she was on her way back from a wedding in Cabo, Mexico. She had pumped more than 140 ounces of breast milk during the time -- which is 20 bags. She said she familiarized herself with all the policies for traveling with breast milk, which she said are vague.

When she arrived at the airport, she said security refused to allow her to carry the milk onboard and made her check her it with American Airlines. The flight was delayed, though, and she said she missed her connecting flight in Dallas -- so they paid someone $100 to pick up their bags at McGhee Tyson Airport around midnight in order to salvage the milk before it spoiled.

However, she said later learned the airline left their bags in Dallas, and 24 hours later when they arrived home and picked up their luggage the milk had been ruined -- despite trying to keep in chilled with a freezer pack.

"Breastmilk is NOT a commodity. It is NOT a luxury. It is a NECESSITY,

she wrote. "The notion that there should be a limit or a quota on how much of a child’s sustenance can be on board a plane with a parent is indicative of a system that values antiquated rules/regulations over humanity & the needs of an infant. The idea that breast milk cannot be transported if a child is not present is unacceptable."

Morrow said she wants to see airline policies changed to allow breast milk in carry-ons regardless of if the child is present to prevent something like this from happening to other mothers.